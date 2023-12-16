Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. 11,128,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,968,754. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

