Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 146,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $157,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 793,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after buying an additional 92,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 410,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,181. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

