Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,338,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.91. The stock had a trading volume of 955,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.57 and its 200 day moving average is $283.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $309.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.