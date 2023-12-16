Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5,231.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $156,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VHT stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,183. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

