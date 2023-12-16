Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Cut by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.75 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

