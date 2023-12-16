Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.30. 1,410,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

