Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.96% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $195,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,170,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $218.19. 83,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.30 and its 200 day moving average is $201.41. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $219.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

