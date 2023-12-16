Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $482.57

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $482.57 and last traded at $482.13, with a volume of 72406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $478.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $305,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

