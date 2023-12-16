Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.16

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $66.13, with a volume of 254390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
