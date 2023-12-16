Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $65.35. 556,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $66.26.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

