Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.66. The company had a trading volume of 318,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,790. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.80 and a 52-week high of $217.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

