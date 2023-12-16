Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.84. 827,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.