Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 52-Week High at $258.37

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $258.37 and last traded at $257.65, with a volume of 37670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

