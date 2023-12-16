Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.17. 373,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.29. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $258.37.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

