Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $233.06

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $233.06 and last traded at $231.98, with a volume of 210777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $215.12.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

