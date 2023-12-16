Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $216.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $175.70 and a 1-year high of $218.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

