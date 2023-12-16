Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,666,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,555. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

