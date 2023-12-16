Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,666,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,555. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

