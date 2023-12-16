Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 17.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. 7,025,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.