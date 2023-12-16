Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $213.49

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $213.49 and last traded at $213.30, with a volume of 148935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.71 and its 200 day moving average is $194.54.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

