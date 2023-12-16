Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.99

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $180.99 and last traded at $180.84, with a volume of 86400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $163.63. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

