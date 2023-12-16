Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $433.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,224. The company has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $435.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

