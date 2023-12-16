Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO opened at $433.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $435.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

