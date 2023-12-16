Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.09. 5,326,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,224. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $435.36. The firm has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

