Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.32

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 5762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.05.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $808.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

