Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.32

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 5762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.05.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,144 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $5,570,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

