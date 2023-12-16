Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 153.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

