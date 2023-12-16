Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

BND stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.40. 7,996,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,045. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

