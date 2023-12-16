Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Lifted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

