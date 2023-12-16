Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 17.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $76,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $236.58. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.