Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28. The firm has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

