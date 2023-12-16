Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wedmont Private Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $235.31. 4,298,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $236.58. The company has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

