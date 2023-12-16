Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Trimmed by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 500,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,411,000 after buying an additional 41,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 198,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.31. 4,298,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.58. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

