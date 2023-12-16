Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $236.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.28.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

