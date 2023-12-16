Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vector Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of VGR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,437. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 73.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vector Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vector Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

