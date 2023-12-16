Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Boosted by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,646,055. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

