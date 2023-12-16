Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.72

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 963241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDRX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Veradigm by 95.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.