VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up about 0.0% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.65. 1,688,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total value of $1,081,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,306 shares in the company, valued at $112,130,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,306 shares in the company, valued at $112,130,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $6,891,364. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.