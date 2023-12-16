Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.36 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

