Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Viasat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Viasat

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $129,784 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Trading Down 1.6 %

Viasat stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Viasat has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.