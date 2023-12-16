Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Victoria Stock Performance

Shares of VCCTF stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Victoria has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

