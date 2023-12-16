Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.
Victoria Stock Performance
Shares of VCCTF stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Victoria has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
About Victoria
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.