Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.55 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $405.34. 62,896,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,936,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.70. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $406.54.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

