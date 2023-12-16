Vigilare Wealth Management Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 1.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 26.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 510,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108,277 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.1% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 148,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $263,000.

SH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. 22,487,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,428,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

