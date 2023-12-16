Vigilare Wealth Management Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,641,000. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,415,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 195,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,157,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 2,360,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

