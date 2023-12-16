Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.43 and its 200 day moving average is $164.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

