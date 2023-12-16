Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Up 37.5%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 37.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 449,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 111,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

