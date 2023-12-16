Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $245.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.57.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.