W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.60.
WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
WPC stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.
