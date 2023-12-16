W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.60.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.