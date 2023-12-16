W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.14 and last traded at $70.36. 87,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,398,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.4% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

