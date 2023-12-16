Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 146.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $411.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

